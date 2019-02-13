Home

Age 83, passed on at the Baldwin Health Center in hospice care on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Cleone (Houy) Massella. Edward was the father of Linda (Massella) Alisesky (Chris Alisesky), Anthony E. Massella (Lydia Phillips), Peter A. Massella (Kim Krek) and the late Edward R. Massella Jr. He was grandfather to Darin and Lee Alisesky, Sarah Massella, Melinda Massella, and Peter A. Massella, Jr. Edward lived at 14 Langer Lane in Collier Twp. with his daughter. Ed was a member of the Carnegie United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee, the John A. Brashear Masonic Lodge #743 and the Graphics Communication International Union. Prior to his retirement, he was a journeyman press operator for Ball Corporation - (preceded by Heekin Can, preceded by Pittsburgh Metal Lithographing). He served in the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania and the reserve of the United States Air Force having had an honorable discharge in September of 1962. He was well known throughout the Pittsburgh region as a vocalist/guitarist with the Chordales from 1968 to 1990 performing at local clubs and hundreds of weddings and special events. There will be a viewing for family and close friends of Edward and his immediate family members on Wednesday, February 13th beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by a closing service at 7:45 p.m., at BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME, 50 Jefferson St., Carnegie, PA. Please do not send flowers and consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/donation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
