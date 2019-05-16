PASTIRIK EDWARD R.

Age 84, suddenly, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 ½ years to Kathleen Groves Pastirik. Preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was a member of Munhall #4 as a Volunteer Fireman and former Chief for over 60 years. Ed retired from U.S. Steel, as a purchasing agent, in the downtown office, and was a member of the Munhall Main Street Businessman's Association. He proudly served four years in the US Army and the Air Force Reserves. Family and friends received on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.