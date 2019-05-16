Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD PASTIRIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD R. PASTIRIK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD R. PASTIRIK Obituary
PASTIRIK EDWARD R.

Age 84, suddenly, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 ½ years to Kathleen Groves Pastirik. Preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was a member of Munhall #4 as a Volunteer Fireman and former Chief for over 60 years. Ed retired from U.S. Steel, as a purchasing agent, in the downtown office, and was a member of the Munhall Main Street Businessman's Association. He proudly served four years in the US Army and the Air Force Reserves. Family and friends received on Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now