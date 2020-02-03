|
RAMOLT EDWARD R.
Of Churchill, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved spouse of Susanne A. Steving. Loving father of William Ramolt, Elaine (Duck) Lynch, Roseanne (Dave) McCabe, and Edward Ramolt. Step-father of Paula (Donald) McDade. Cherished grandfather of James McKenzie, Sr., Kimberly Ramolt, and Kristina Ramolt. Step-grandfather of Chad Allan McDade and Ashley Michelle McDade. Adored great-grandfather of James McKenzie, Jr. Brother of Ronald (the late Arlene) Ramolt. Longtime friend of Joe Lafferty. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and his faithful German Shepherd, Roxy. Ed was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during the Korean War. After leaving the service, Ed worked for the Elliott Bakery in Pittsburgh, which was owned by his family. Ed began work at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1969 as a route manager. He retired in 1999 after 30 years of service as a route supervisor. While working for the newspaper, Ed served as Steward to the Teamsters Local #211. Ed was an avid antique car collector. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK / MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Ed will be laid to rest with Military Honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020