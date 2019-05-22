Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EDWARD RAYMOND GUMM

EDWARD RAYMOND GUMM Obituary
GUMM EDWARD RAYMOND

Age 95, of North Huntingdon, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born September 13, 1923, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Leo and Mary Elizabeth (Zagoda) Gumm. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Edward was a World War II Navy veteran that went on to own the Allegheny Bindery Corporation in Bloomfield before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife of over 71 years, Thelma Gumm; daughter, Marion Gumm; sister, Rosemary Twigg; and brother, William Gumm. He is survived by children, Dr. Edward A. (Nancy) Gumm and Joanne (Daniel) McCabe; grandchildren, Scott (Shannon) Peters, Justin Gumm, Kristin (Justin) Kasprzak and Mindy (Tim) McCabe; great-grandchildren, Mason and Marlee Kasprzak; and nieces and nephews. Services are private. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
