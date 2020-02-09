|
|
McFADDEN, JR. DR. EDWARD REGIS
Dr. Edward Regis McFadden, Jr. had a fierce and extraordinary commitment to life. For 49 years he healed the sick. He was also an outstanding mentor and teacher as an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School (1973-1984) and as the Argyl J. Beams Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University (1984-2012 emeritus) for which he received numerous teaching awards. In his lifetime, he authored over 482 scientific publications that diagnosed and revolutionized our understanding of asthma. For his brilliance and outstanding contribution to pulmonary medicine, he was named one of 2000 Outstanding Scientists of the 20th Century. He also received an honorary Doctorate of Science degree from his alma mater St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, PA in recognition of his achievements. Regis was born on August 2, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA and received his B.A at St. Vincent's College, Latrobe, PA (1958) and his M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (1963) where he interned and did his residency at Mercy Hospital. He died February 4, 2020 in Cleveland, OH. Even though he left Pittsburgh to study and practice medicine all over the world, he remained an exuberant and dedicated Steelers fan all of his life. Regis was impatient, exceptionally curious, and strong as hell. He will be remembered as a sarcastic and brilliant colleague; a dedicated husband to Betty McFadden (neé Kalokoski) who preceded him in death; a loving father to Beth McFadden (husband Art Chung) and Chris McFadden; a beloved grandfather to Maeve, Esmé, and Imogen Chung; a kind sibling to Jerry McFadden, Anita McFadden and Robert McFadden; and a generous uncle to McFaddens and Kalokoskis everywhere. Please send any contributions in memory of Regis to St. Vincent's College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650 and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, pi.tt/mcfadden. Funeral Mass Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Gesu Church, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights, OH 44118. Interment Monday, February 17, 2020 at noon in Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana, PA 15701. Please come celebrate his life with us at SCHULTE & MAHON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 5252 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst, OH 44124 (between Richmond and Brainard) Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. Please sign Tribute Wall at:
www.schultemahonmurphy.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020