HALDIE EDWARD ROBERT

Age 64, of Penn Twp., formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to the late Edward and Elizabeth (McWilliams) Haldie. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Beth (Montgomery) Haldie; loving children, Edward Allan Haldie and Heather Mae Haldie; sisters, Rae Ryan, Mary (Bob) Wesoloskie, and Carol (Chris) Rutledge; many adoring nieces and nephews; and his beloved family dog, Dakota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beth (Ken) Jurgovsky. Ed retired as a tool and die maker with General Motors Fisher Body Plant, where he was a proud committeeman and member of the UAW Union. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cards. Ed was a loving and gentle man, who will long be remembered and missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Colman Parish, Turtle Creek. (Everyone please meet at church) Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.