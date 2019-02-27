|
JOHNSON EDWARD RUSSELL "SHARKY"
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 85 of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Ernestine Johnson; father of Edward "Junior" Johnson, Evelyn Snowden, Annette Johnson, Alvin Johnson and Leslie Johnson; also survived by five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Thursday, 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, where a Memorial Service will be held, 3:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019