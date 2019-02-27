Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD RUSSELL "SHARKY" JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD RUSSELL "SHARKY" JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON EDWARD RUSSELL "SHARKY"

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 85 of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Ernestine Johnson; father of Edward "Junior" Johnson, Evelyn Snowden, Annette Johnson, Alvin Johnson and Leslie Johnson; also survived by five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Thursday, 2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, where a Memorial Service will be held, 3:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now