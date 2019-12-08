|
|
WILCZEK EDWARD S.
Age 74, of Clearwater FL formerly of North Hills and New Kensington, on November 27, 2019. Interior Designer and former instructor at Art Institute of Pittsburgh and Realtor for Howard Hanna. Son of the late John and Olive Gifford Wilczek; brother of Janice Carnes, Upper Burrell, Thomas (Pamela) Wilczek New Kensington and John (Jean) Wilczek, Pittsburgh; uncle of Brandon (Nicole) and Connor Wilczek. Private Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019