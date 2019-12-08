Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
EDWARD S. WILCZEK

Age 74, of Clearwater FL formerly of North Hills and New Kensington, on November 27, 2019. Interior Designer and former instructor at Art Institute of Pittsburgh and Realtor for Howard Hanna. Son of the late John and Olive Gifford Wilczek; brother of Janice Carnes, Upper Burrell, Thomas (Pamela) Wilczek New Kensington and John (Jean) Wilczek, Pittsburgh; uncle of Brandon (Nicole) and Connor Wilczek. Private Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.                   www.RusiewiczFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
