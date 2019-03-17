Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EDWARD "SHOES" SCHUELER

EDWARD "SHOES" SCHUELER Obituary
SCHUELER EDWARD "SHOES"

Age 65, of West Mifflin (formerly Braddock), passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a 19 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed shared 42 years of marriage with the love of his life, Norma (Szabo) Schueler, of West Mifflin; he was adored by his children, Ashley (Matt) Gavlik, of Jefferson Hills and Adam (Nicole) Schueler, of North Royalton, OH; he was also a cherished "Pappy" to his five grandsons, Dillon and Colt Gavlik, and Luke, Logan, and Landon Schueler; he was a loving brother to Marlene (late Raymond) Waszkiewicz, of Plum Borough; and loving son to Mary (late Edward) Schueler, of West Mifflin; Ed is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Ed was very active in the community, serving most recently as President of the Thompson Run Athletic Association. He also served on the West Mifflin Area School District Board of Directors for eight years. He was passionate about coaching baseball and basketball for many years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17th from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, March 18th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Light of the World Parish in Duquesne. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, Ed would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to support patient care or cancer research. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
