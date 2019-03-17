SCHUETTE EDWARD JR.

Age 81, of Dravosburg, formerly of Versailles Boro, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 15, 2019. He proudly served in the United States Army. He then worked as a Foreman at the MacIntosh Hemphill Foundry on the South Side and served as a councilman in Dravosburg. Ed was a Mason in Polaris Lodge No. 375 (Youghiogheny) for 50 years, and enjoyed his computer, woodworking, and teasing his grandchildren. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Hodder) Schuette; daughters, Kerrie (Marty) Lagon, Tammy Capani; granddaughters, Molly Lagon, Francine Lagon, Nicolette Capani; grandson, Marty Lagon; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Schuette and Edward Schuette, Sr. The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Jefferson Cancer Center for all the loving care and support given to him. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Ed's favorite charity, The Salvation Army. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.