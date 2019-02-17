VOGLER EDWARD SIMON, Jr.

On February 16, 2019, Edward Simon Vogler, Jr.,age 52, of Ross Twp., beloved husband of Lisa Stellitano Vogler; father of Cassandra, Amanda and Sarah Vogler; son of Edward S. (Gail) Vogler, Sr. and Carmen and Joyce Stellitano and the late Joan Wehner Vogler; brother of Scott Vogler; also survived by his puppies, Odin and Freya; and cats, Chloe and Bean. Edward was an amazing husband, father and animal lover. He was one of the founders of, and lead two living history regiments: Graham's Company of the 42nd Royal Highland Regiment and B Company of the 1st Highland Battalion Black Watch. He was an organizer of several living history events and multiple school programs on the 18th century and World War I. Friends received Monday, February 18, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the NASRN National Anatolian Shepherd Rescue Network. www.simonsfuneralhome.com