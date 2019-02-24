|
SOOSE EDWARD
Age 89 of Shaler Twp., on February 23, 2019. Husband of the late Marlene Haffely Soose; father of the late David William Soose (Sandy); brother of the late Harry J. Soose and Sally Martin; grandfather of David W. Jr. and Nicole M. Soose; special uncle to Harry J. Soose Jr. and Beverly Bacon. No visitation. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME please visit us at
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019