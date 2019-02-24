Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SOOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD SOOSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD SOOSE Obituary
SOOSE EDWARD

Age 89 of Shaler Twp., on February 23, 2019.  Husband of the late Marlene Haffely Soose; father of the late David William Soose (Sandy); brother of the late Harry J. Soose and Sally Martin; grandfather of David W. Jr. and Nicole M. Soose; special uncle to Harry J. Soose Jr. and Beverly Bacon. No visitation. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by NEELY FUNERAL HOME please visit us at


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.