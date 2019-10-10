|
|
SOZANSKI EDWARD
Age 95, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Husband of 70 years to Dolores Sozanski who preceded him in death; loving father of Barbara MacIver (Gregory), Carol Smith (Greg) and Robert Sozanski (Linda); grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of four; brother of William (deceased), Robert and Lorraine Hoover. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of service 4 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, LNC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). Online condolences may be offered at:
www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019