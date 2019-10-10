Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
EDWARD SOZANSKI

EDWARD SOZANSKI Obituary
SOZANSKI EDWARD

Age 95, of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Husband of 70 years to Dolores Sozanski who preceded him in death; loving father of Barbara MacIver (Gregory), Carol Smith (Greg) and Robert Sozanski (Linda); grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of four; brother of William (deceased), Robert and Lorraine Hoover. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of service 4 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, LNC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). Online condolences may be offered at: 


www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
