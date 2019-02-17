SMOREY EDWARD STEPHEN

Age 71, of Portersville, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home in Portersville surround by his family. He was the owner and operator of Ed Smorey Gulf Service in Cranberry Twp. from 1970-1983. From 1983-1999 Ed owned and operated Brookdale Campground in Meadville. He also operated Smorey Excavating from 2000-2011 and was a member of Laborers Local Union #1058 Heavy Highway and Public Employee from 2005-2010. Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Constance "Connie" Tomaro Smorey, whom he married on October 12, 1968; his children, Edward Thomas Smorey of Hookstown, and Marcy Smorey-Giger, and her husband, Christopher of Ross Twp.; his grandchildren, Luke, Taylor, Hannah, Michael, Matthew, and Sophia; and his siblings, Robert Haugh, and his wife, Patricia, of Aliquippa, and Richard Smorey of Butler. Friends will be received from 2-4:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect, PA 16052 with Fr. Adam M. Verona, celebrant. Ed will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at boylanfuneralservices.com.