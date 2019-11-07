Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Age 87, of West Mifflin, PA, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, after a hard fought, multi-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a resident at Mapleshire Nursing Center in Morgantown, WV, since March 2019. Edward was born in Monessen, PA, on March 29, 1932, a son of the late John Michael Zitney, Sr. and Pauline (Kassa) Zitney. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and worked for more than 45 years as an electrician at U.S. Steel's Irvin Works, located just outside of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Lapinski) Zitney, Edward met his wife of 62 years at the dance hall in Kennywood Park. Edward and Mary spent their married life in West Mifflin, PA, where they were faithful members of Resurrection Catholic Parish. In addition to his wife and parents, Edward is preceded in death by his brother, John Zitney, Jr., and sister, Valeria Zitney. Edward is survived by his sister, Theresa Henderson, of Jefferson Hills, PA; children, Dr. Stephen E. Zitney (Ann) of Morgantown, WV, and Raymond J. Zitney (Jane) of Massillon, OH; and grandchildren, David Zitney, Matthew Zitney (Sarah), Sarah Zitney, Michael Zitney, Nichole Coburn, Allison Keaton, and Matthew Keaton. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Resurrection Church, 1 Majka St., West Mifflin, PA, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Mapleshire Nursing Center for the compassionate attention and professional care given to Edward. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org. www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
