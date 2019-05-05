SUSSNA EDWARD

Age 92, died on April 24, 2019, peacefully at his home in Squirrel Hill. Loving son of Louis and Manya (Prytzycka) Sussna; husband of 66 years of Sylvia (nee Fishman, died on August 31, 2018); father of Audrey Sussna and Ellen (David) Heyman; and proud grandfather of Andrea Heyman (Will Hall) and Ben Heyman (Courtney Paull). Served with the United States Merchant Marine, 1944-1947, and with the United States Army, 1954-1956. Edward earned his PhD from the University of Illinois and was a Professor of Business Administration and Economics at the University of Pittsburgh from 1957 until his retirement in 1998. During his tenure at the University of Pittsburgh, he served as Director of the Center for Executive Education at the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business University Pittsburgh; Academic Director of a study program in Hong Kong and the People's Republic China; and inaugural professor of a Master's of Business Administration program at the Bratislava (Slovakia) School of Economics. He was also a visiting Fulbright professor at the University of Tehran; a visiting professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, at the Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales in Paris, and at universities in Hong Kong, and Macau; and a visiting scholar at the International Institute of Management in Berlin, Germany. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, in support of Edward's passion for opera and classical music. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE.