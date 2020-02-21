|
COYNE, JR. EDWARD T.
Age 68, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Hazelwood, entered into the arms of the Lord, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Son of the late Ed Coyne, Sr. and Rose Provident Coyne. Beloved husband of Mary Rita Montana. Beloved father of Regina (Nathan) Steuer, Edward (Brooke) Coyne, and Kathleen (Matthew) Caponi. Beloved brother of John (Karen) Coyne. Ed will surely be missed by his three loving grandchildren, Cole, Salvatore, and Mara. As well as his nieces and nephews, Sara, Jon, Liam, and Devin. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. Ed served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine, a proud member of Fort Black American Legion and St. Stephen Parish Church. Friends received Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, FD 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephen Parish Church Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions in Edward's name to ITS ABOUT THE WARRIOR FOUNDATION, 12590 Perry Highway, Suite 700, Wexford, PA 15090, 724-712-3261, or through their website: www.iatw.us
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020