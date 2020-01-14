Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
EDWARD V. "VIC" COLETTA


1941 - 2020
EDWARD V. "VIC" COLETTA Obituary
COLETTA EDWARD V. "VIC"

Passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the age of 78. Vic is survived by his wife, Nicoletta Coletta; his children, Marianne Pisano (Justin), Alicia Coletta and Rico Coletta (Lauren); and three granddaughters, Eden, Vita, and Carmen; his nephew, Dan Mitolo (Michele); his great-niece, Shyanne; and his beloved cat, Phoenix. Vic was born in Swissvale on July 4, 1941, to Ed and Betty Coletta. He served as a Sergeant in the 543rd Military Police Company out of Fort Knox, Kentucky. Vic was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He enjoyed playing billiards and was a master craftsman in carpentry and leatherwork. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Everyone will miss his stories of life's adventures. Friends will be received Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and Friday from 1-4 p.m. with a Blessing Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Corl Funeral Chapel. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
