BETKER EDWARD W.

Of Monroeville, age 76, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. Edward was born October 9, 1942 to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Ertman) Betker. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Cohen. He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 47 years, Jean (Stanek) Betker; two beloved sons, Todd and Thomas; cherished granddaughter, Cassidy; five brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1960. He then joined the US Army, where he served for nine years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He received multiple service awards and completed service as a Staff Sergeant. Edward then worked in sales for a number of computer companies, and was named "Salesman of the Year." He also worked for Howard Hanna Realtors, and most recently with Aramark as concession supervisor. Edward enjoyed golf, reading, and watching football. Friends welcome Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors will be performed by the U.S. Army following the Funeral Service. Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Pugh, PA 15235.