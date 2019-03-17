|
COOK EDWARD W.
Age 57. Unexpectedly on March 8, 2019; beloved father of Edward and Christine Cook; brother of Myron O. Cook III (Valerie), and Yvonne C. Cook; he is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Friends received Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave. 15206. Memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Professional services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 412-661-5916.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019