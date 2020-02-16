Home

EDWARD W. DACHTLER

EDWARD W. DACHTLER Obituary
DACHTLER EDWARD W.

Age 81, passed away on February 4 following a brief illness. Ed lived in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Richmond, and Southern Pines throughout his life. He served briefly in the US Army, but worked in wholesale lumber for most of his life. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, woodworking, and gardening, and will be remembered for his loving sense of humor. Ed is survived by Jan, his wife of 52 years; daughters Michele Warner and Cristie Dachtler; grandson Jay Manfredo; and siblings Joe, Ron, Dick, and Judy. Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to BOLES FUNERAL HOME OF SOUTHERN PINES.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
