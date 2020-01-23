|
PETRARULO, JR. ESQUIRE EDWARD W.
Age 62, passed away at home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a fourteen-month brave battle with stage four pancreatic cancer on January 21, 2020. Edward was the beloved husband of Irene Marie (Walker) for 35 years, loving and devoted father of Kathryn Marie and husband, Oliver Nakano-Baker, Michael John and girlfriend, Lola Guia, Lauren Ann, and adoring grandfather of Nora Koharu Petrarulo-Baker. Edward is also survived by his caring parents, Edward and Joan Petrarulo, his younger sister, Mary and husband, Mike Dunegan, and his supportive uncle, Very Reverend John Petrarulo. Edward was preceded in death by his younger brother, John. Ed was also the fun-loving brother-in-law to Irene's six siblings, Claudia Mals, Dr. Mary Walker, John and (Donna) Walker, Thomas and (Linda) Walker, Joan and (Paul) Mackey, and Patricia and (James) Connolly. He is survived by many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces who always loved to be around their Uncle Ed; as well as Miss Dana Williams, a close friend of the Petrarulo family who Ed affectionately called his third daughter; and Dan Special who he regarded as a brother. Ed graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School. He went to Duquesne University and obtained a Bachelor of Science in 1980. Ed then attended Duquesne University School of Law, was awarded the Legal Ethics award, and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 1985. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve (1979-1985) as a sergeant in the 307 MP Company. In 1981, Ed was selected as Soldier of the Year in the 336 MP Battalion. Ed practiced law for almost 35 years. He worked as a tax attorney for AYCO American Express Company in Albany, NY before returning to Pittsburgh to be legal counsel for Chambers Development Company. For the past 15 years, Ed worked as Senior Legal Counsel for Bombardier Transportation, where he negotiated and supported large bids in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With his wife Irene, Ed raised three children in a loving, Catholic home that was always open to family and friends. Ed attended countless musical performances, as he enjoyed listening to his children practice and perform. Ed was an active Boy Scout leader, contributing as Troop 28 Scoutmaster for several years. He enjoyed going on many camping trips and service projects with the troop and his son, Michael. Ed was a dedicated member of St. Bernard Parish. He served as a lector, seventh grade CCD teacher, and was on the Parish Council. Ed enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and home-remodeling in his spare time. Edward W. Petrarulo was a devout Catholic, and he continued his deep faith and relationship with God while battling his illness to the very end. We admire and look up to Ed for his humble strength and sense of humor. God and family were the most important in Ed's life, and he will be dearly missed by so many who loved and respected him. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Family Hospice for their expertise and support. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Bernard Church on Saturday morning at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward W. Petrarulo's honor may be made to DePaul School of Hearing and Speech, ATTN: Office of Donations, 6202 Alder Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. laughlinfuneralhome.com