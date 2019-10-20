|
ROBINSON, JR. EDWARD W.
Of Bethel Park, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Carol (Dalzotto) Robinson for more than 61 years; loving father of David Robinson and Edward W. (Amy) Robinson, III; cherished Pap Pap of Shawn (Christie) Robinson, David(Liz) Robinson, Luke Edward Robinson and Emily Marie Robinson; great-grandfather of Alexandra, Carmen and Stella Robinson; brother of the late John Robinson; son of the late Edward and Edith Robinson, Sr.; brother-in-law of David (Carolyn) Dalzotto. Ed had a great life, he enjoyed all his life experiences. He and Carol loved spending time with his sons and their families. He worked for the telephone company for 40 years, first by delivering their yellow pages at age 17 progressing to retiring at age 57 as Manager of Labor Relations for Bell of Western Pennsylvania. In his "spare" time, he taught night school at Robert Morris University and The University of Phoenix. His most enjoyable "recreation" for 35 years was coaching high school football. Edward loved this country and gave back to it, first through his service in the U.S. Army and last as a faithful member of the South Hills Honor Guard, American Legion, 760. He was a longtime active member of Christ United Methodist Church. Family and friends will be received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., an American Legion service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Melrose Cemetery, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Western Pennsylvania Salvation Army. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019