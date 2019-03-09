Home

Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
EDWARD WILLIAM COUSINS III

EDWARD WILLIAM COUSINS III Obituary
COUSINS EDWARD WILLIAM III

75, of Bulger, died on Wed., March 6, 2019. He was born January 10, 1944; son of the late Edward William Cousins, Jr. and Helen Finger Cousins. A 1962 graduate of Fort Cherry High School, he served his Country in the United States Army. He worked for McGraw Edison in Canonsburg and most recently for Home Depot in Robinson. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Jo Jeannette Cousins; sons Edward William Cousins, IV (Kelly) of Bulger, David W. Cousins (Courtney)  of McDonald and Michael Henry Cousins (Amy) of New Castle; five grandchildren Jordan (Angela), Jensen, David, Paige and Madison Cousins; a brother Thomas Cousins (Donna)  of McKees Rocks; three sisters Sandra Placzek, (the late Joe) of Mckees Rocks, Helen "Sissy" Dimun (Terry) of McDonald, and Kathleen Vignone (Mark) of McKees Rocks; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Monday in the NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12. Interment with  Military Honors will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 woundedwarriorproject.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
