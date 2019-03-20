FASSEL EDWARD WILLIAM

Age 101, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Elizabeth Herzberg; loving father of Judy (Dick) Roessler, Janet (David) Krol and the late Nancy Lee Fassel. Edward leaves behind his special grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill), Joanna (Joe), Michael (Erin), Leslie (Dominic) and Patty; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Tommy, Amanda, Brandon, Sierra, Evan, Nathan, Logan, Brendan, and Chiara; great-great-grandchildren, Calvin and Hartley. He was preceded in death by his late wife of 64 years, Patricia Fassel. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, family and friends are welcomed at BEINHAUER-CONNELL, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940, Friday, March 22, 4-7 p.m. Services will be celebrated at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 555 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Disabled American Veterans. Please add or view tributes at:

