Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
412-835-7940
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD FASSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD WILLIAM FASSEL


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
EDWARD WILLIAM FASSEL Obituary
FASSEL EDWARD WILLIAM

Age 101, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Elizabeth Herzberg; loving father of Judy (Dick) Roessler, Janet (David) Krol and the late Nancy Lee Fassel. Edward leaves behind his special grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill), Joanna (Joe), Michael (Erin), Leslie (Dominic) and Patty; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Tommy, Amanda, Brandon, Sierra, Evan, Nathan, Logan, Brendan, and Chiara; great-great-grandchildren, Calvin and Hartley. He was preceded in death by his late wife of 64 years, Patricia Fassel. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, family and friends are welcomed at BEINHAUER-CONNELL, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940, Friday, March 22, 4-7 p.m. Services will be celebrated at Ruthfred Lutheran Church, Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m. Interment will take place at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , 555 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or Disabled American Veterans. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Download Now