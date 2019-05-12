TARLE EDWARD WILLIAM

Passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1931 in Glassport, PA. The son of the late Nicholas and Stella (Cvetic) Tarle. Ed is survived by a sister, Mary Tarle Corcoran of Clinton Township, Michigan. He was preceded to death by brothers, John N. and Joseph F. Tarle; as well as sister, Dorothy Tarle McMullen. Edward and his beloved wife of thirty-seven years, Linda L. Tarle, resided in Scott Township. Their family includes, son Edward Andrew and daughter-in-law Sandra Lynn (Jones) Tarle of San Juan Capistrano, California, daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Henry L. Padlo of Saltsburg, PA, son Martin Nicholas Tarle of St. Mary's, PA, stepson, Peter T. and stepdaughter-in-law Lisa Prusko of Plum, PA, and stepdaughter Andrea L. Prusko of Moon Township, PA; granddaughters Kristen Lynn Tarle and Stephanie Jeanne Tarle of San Juan Capistrano, grandson Robert Edward and granddaughter-in-law Alyssa Leigh Tarle; and great-grandsons Lukas Nikolai Tarle and Jaxson Maddox Tarle all of Carlsbad, California; and granddaughters, Brittney Ann Tarle and Kali Barbara Tarle of St. Mary's, also by a niece and nephews. Ed graduated from St. Peter's High School in McKeesport, PA and received a B.A. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Carnegie Tech in 1954. He worked for more than forty years in the aerospace and defense industry at the Glen L. Martin Aero Space Center in Baltimore, Maryland, the Bettis Atomic Plan in West Mifflin, Westinghouse Apparatus Division, Monroeville, Gould Ocean Systems in Cleveland, Ohio and the O'Donnell Engineering Company also in Cleveland. Ed was a Lodge Officer for the Croatian Fraternal Union ("CFU") Lodge 719 in Glassport for over twenty years and was past-president of the Glassport Lions Club. He enjoyed extensive travel both international and domestic, computer technology, classical music, photography, and was also an avid Bridge player and collector of antiques. The family would like to thank both Chrissy Pearson and Family Hospice for their tender and compassionate care. Friends welcome Wednesday 10-12:00 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. in Old Saint Luke's Church, 330 Old Washington Pike, Carnegie, PA, 15106. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the PA Parks and Forest Foundation (Cook Forest) , 1845 Market Street, Suite 202 Camp Hill, PA 17011, American Parkinson Disease Association (apda.org) www.slaterfuneral.com