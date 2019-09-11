Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
EDWIN A. KIST

EDWIN A. KIST Obituary
KIST EDWIN A.

Age 88, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Randig) Kist; loving father of Debra J. (George "Bud") Zahorchak, Sandra L. Tivo, Kevin E. (Tracey), and Wayne E. Kist; he is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
