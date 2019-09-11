|
KIST EDWIN A.
Age 88, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Randig) Kist; loving father of Debra J. (George "Bud") Zahorchak, Sandra L. Tivo, Kevin E. (Tracey), and Wayne E. Kist; he is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019