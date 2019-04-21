|
SZEWCZYK EDWIN A. "REDS"
Age 85, of Castle Shannon, formerly of the South Side passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Husband of Maxine Szewczyk and the late Elizabeth Szewczyk; father of Elisa (Nicholas) Cirell, Edwin (Tamra) Szewczyk; stepfather of Dan (Dawn) Cirell; grandfather of Casey, Josh, Austin, Christopher and Matthew; great-grandfather of Nicole, Preston, Evelynn and Natalie; brother of Joseph Szewczyk, Mary Jo "MiMi" Siebel and the late Cecilia and Stanley Szewczyk. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Funeral Prayer Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pgh., PA 15234 at 9:30 a.m with Fr. Richard Infante presiding with Deacon Nicholas Cirell.
www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019