Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN SZEWCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN A. "REDS" SZEWCZYK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWIN A. "REDS" SZEWCZYK Obituary
SZEWCZYK EDWIN A. "REDS"

Age 85, of Castle Shannon, formerly of the South Side passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Husband of Maxine Szewczyk and the late Elizabeth Szewczyk; father of Elisa (Nicholas) Cirell, Edwin (Tamra) Szewczyk; stepfather of Dan (Dawn) Cirell; grandfather of Casey, Josh, Austin, Christopher and Matthew; great-grandfather of Nicole, Preston, Evelynn and Natalie; brother of Joseph Szewczyk, Mary Jo "MiMi" Siebel and the late Cecilia and Stanley Szewczyk. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Funeral Prayer Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pgh., PA 15234 at 9:30 a.m with Fr. Richard Infante presiding with Deacon Nicholas Cirell.


www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now