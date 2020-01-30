|
DILLON EDWIN "ROSS"
Of Zelienople, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, Titusville, Oil City, PA, and Columbiana, OH. Born in Washington, DC to loving parents, Edwin and Camille (McBurney) Dillon, Ross was raised in Columbiana, OH and graduated from Crestview High School in 1961, where he played varsity basketball and was class valedictorian. He graduated from Westminster College in 1965 and was married to Ina Lee Gamble of New Wilmington, PA that same year. Ross took great satisfaction in his life's work as an investment portfolio manager, beginning at First Seneca Bank and continuing at Pennbank, Union National Bank, Integra Bank, and National City Bank. Ross was preceded in death by his wife Lee. He is survived by his son, Greg Dillon and fiancée, Laurie Anderson of Hopewell; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristin Dillon and Dwight Chrvala of Ohio Township; and his beloved grandchildren, Andy and Miranda Chrvala. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Gamble of Grand Junction, CO; sister-in-law, Karen (Heinz) Gamble of Chattanooga, TN; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Joan (Hanna) Gamble of Fremont, OH; nieces and nephews, Ben, Jennifer, Kat, and Alan Gamble; and several cousins. Ross dearly loved his family and friends, his church, fly fishing, trains, all kinds of music, good cigars, good spirits, good books, and a good turn of phrase. His wit, humor, wisdom, and gentleness were cherished by all who knew him. He is already missed beyond measure but has been welcomed into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ. Family visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McDONALD-LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC., 529 Calfornia Ave., in Avalon, PA 15202. All are welcome at Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon on Saturday February 1, 2020, for a visitation at 10:00 a.m., memorial service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Ben Avon, 7501 Church Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.mcdonlad-linn.com.