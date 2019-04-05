|
JOKI EDWIN E.
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, age 94, of Elizabeth Twp. A World War II Navy veteran and retired welder for LTV Steel, he was born July 22, 1924 in New Castle. Husband of the late Lucille M. (Leshen) Joki; survived by his special friend, Tammy Raymond and family. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at:
bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019