Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home
221 Second St
Elizabeth, PA 15037
(412) 384-4344
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN JOKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN E. JOKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWIN E. JOKI Obituary
JOKI EDWIN E.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, age 94, of Elizabeth Twp. A World War II Navy veteran and retired welder for LTV Steel, he was born July 22, 1924 in New Castle. Husband of the late Lucille M. (Leshen) Joki; survived by his special friend, Tammy Raymond and family. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. Offer condolences at:


bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now