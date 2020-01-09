|
LaQUAY EDWIN G.
Age 89, died peacefully in his Crafton home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Nadena (Daugherty) LaQuay; father of James (Beth), Alan (Maureen), Dana, and the late Tony LaQuay; PapPap Ed of Autumn, Justin, Ryan, and Brandon; GiGi Ed of Amelia and Carigan; brother of William Rumsey and Noreen Lanz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Edwin was a decorated Korean War veteran; a lifetime dedicated Scouter, achieving an Eagle Scout rank, the Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor; first recipient of Disctrict Award of Merit; and finally, the distinguished Silver Beaver Award. Edwin was formerly employed as a Research Librarian with Mosanto, Mobay, Miles, and present day Bayer for over 40 years of service. In his passion for the Native American culture, he was co-founder for the De-Un-Da-Ga Powwow, still existing after 50 years. Also, he was the founder of the Sungani Singers and Dance Troupe, and adviser for Kiasutha-Mendota Lodges for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crafton for over 55 years, serving as a youth counselor, deacon, trustee, usher, Sunday school teacher, and superintendent of Christian education. Edwin was an avid community supporter and volunteer. His involvement included the YMCA Indian Guides, American Red Cross instructor, member of the Korean War Veterans Color Guard, Board of Directors for the Parkway West Vocational Technical School, and an Assistant Coach for CIT Baseball. Edwin's family was always included in his many hobbies and interests: camping, fishing, backpacking, canoeing, cross country skiing, photography, bowling, and many DIY projects. A truly remarkable man, his memory will forever live on in the hearts of all the lives he touched. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton where the Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Edwin's name to the Korean War Veteran's Associations, 1625 Madison Ave., Ste. B, Charleston, IL 61920. Burial will be with full military honors 1 p.m. Friday in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
www.schepnermcdermott.com