Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN TRILLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN J. TRILLOW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWIN J. TRILLOW Obituary
TRILLOW EDWIN J.

Age 84, of Robinson Township, passed on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Norma (Hiteshew) Trillow; father of Lisa (Rob) Porter, John Trillow, Paul (Debbie) Trillow, and Jason (Bernadette) Trillow; also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Souls Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.