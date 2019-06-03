|
TRILLOW EDWIN J.
Age 84, of Robinson Township, passed on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Norma (Hiteshew) Trillow; father of Lisa (Rob) Porter, John Trillow, Paul (Debbie) Trillow, and Jason (Bernadette) Trillow; also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends welcome Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Souls Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019