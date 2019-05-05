Home

Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
More Obituaries for EDWIN WELDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN J. WELDON

EDWIN J. WELDON Obituary
WELDON EDWIN J.

Age 82, of Versailles, died Thurs., May 2, 2019. Born Mar. 4, 1937, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James C. and Marie (Weber) Weldon. Edwin worked as a sales clerk at Sears at South Hills Village; a member of St. Patrick's Church in McKeesport; a US Air Force Veteran of the Korean War; and a member of both the Versailles and Lester V.F.C. He is the husband of Lylalee L. (Lytle) Weldon; father of Denise (Steve) Siviy of Gettysburg, Dawn (Wayne Carver) Forbes of Windsor, MA, and Deborah (John Lips) Schroeder of Versailles; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of five; brother of Theresa Kalesnik, Mary Cummings, Veronica Bienkowski, Patricia Weldon, and the late Ann Marie Funderburg. Friends received in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Boro, McKeesport, PA 15132, (412-678-3454) on Mon., May 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tue., May 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church with procession and burial with military honors to follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
