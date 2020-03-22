|
BORREBACH EDWIN JOHN
Age 100, passed away on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 3, 1919, in Medford, MA he was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Adrienne, his beloved wife of 53 years, Dorothy, and four siblings, Peggy, Vivienne, Edith, and William. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Frances (Lear) Borrebach; four children and their spouses, David (Margaret Kinsky), Jean (Vann Weldon), Donald (Carol Javna), and James (Janet Weber); 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan (Kyle), Jack (Madeleine), Henry (Colleen), Michael (Cameron), Paul Gambardella (Lisa), Matthew Gambardella, Jeffrey, Aaron, Naomi, Daniel, Heather, and Stephen; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Callum, Bryan, and Isla; and an extended "bonus family" by marriage, including Edie, Steven, Tyler, and Emily Sutton, Neil Gibson, and Carol Wilson. Ed was proud to serve his country in the Navy during World War II. After the war, he studied electrical engineering at Tufts, and then moved to Pittsburgh in 1950 to begin his internationally distinguished 35-year career with Westinghouse Corp. He was an active church member in the Pittsburgh area, most recently at Ingomar and Dutilh United Methodist Churches. An energetic and generous friend, he freely shared his talents, resources, and sense of humor. Children delighted him, and he never walked by a child without stopping to smile and say hello. As a resident of the Sherwood Oaks retirement community, he was well known for his photography of other residents and their families. A private funeral service has been held. The family will hold a public memorial celebration later in the year. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Twp, PA 16066. Arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY.