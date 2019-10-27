|
|
KOLLING EDWIN LEROY
Edwin L. Kolling, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with his wife by his side. A Pittsburgh native, Ed was born on July 20, 1934 to the late Gerard and LaVerne Kolling. He grew up with his two brothers, Jerry and the late Jim Kolling. Ed attended South Hills High School and Duquesne University. Ed married the love of his life, Jean, and they would go on to share 60 wonderful years together raising five children, first in Whitehall and then in Peters Township. Ed is survived by his wife, Jean; and his children, Terri (Jack) Radke, Gary (Krista) Kolling, Greg (Carol) Kolling, Nancy (Price) Hurst and Lynne (Tim) Doyle; as well as ten grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Pap", Christopher (Emily), Alexander and Stephen Radke, Jeffrey and Halle Kolling, Garrett (Claire), Spencer and Caroline Hurst and Sean and Katie Doyle. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Ed never met a person he couldn't talk to which served him well in his career and made him a joy to be around. He brightened everyone's day with his quick smile, hearty laugh and warm personality. He loved his family dearly and particularly had a soft spot in his heart for his grandchildren. He was stationed in Germany during his service in the U. S. Army. He was an active member of St. Benedict the Abbott Church where you could find him ushering on Sundays which he did for many years. A proud, life-long Pittsburgh sports fan, he was present for two iconic moments in Pittsburgh sports history -- Maz's home run and the Immaculate Reception. He was an avid reader and in his later years, enjoyed his time as a member of the Peters Township Library Book Club. A funeral Mass to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray. Family and friends will be received in the narthex of the Church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A reception will then be held at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray to share memories and celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be gratefully made to the or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019