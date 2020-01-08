|
CLARKE JR. EDWIN VAN
Died on Sunday, January 5th, after a long but courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Kathryn Donegan Clarke. He is survived by his three children: Kathryn (Bill), Jody (Ed), and Tripp(Katie), eight grandchildren Ryan (Emily), Callie, Katherine (Cornelius), Kristen (Devin), Evan (Taylor), Rose, Will, and Catlin, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Julian, Will, Gray, Theo, Sophie, Quin and Grayson. Ed was born in Irwin PA and was one of six children born to Ed and Blanche Clarke. He is survived by his sisters Phyllis and Gladys, and brothers David and John. Ed graduated from Norwin High School in 1943 where he played basketball, met Kathryn Donegan (Kitty, his future wife), was elected Vice President of his class for four years, and voted most likely to succeed. He left high school in the middle of his senior year to enter the University of Pittsburgh under a US Army Air Corps program. His education was interrupted at Pitt for three years when called to service by the Air Corp as a navigator/operator. He returned to Pitt where he earned his BS in Industrial Engineering in 1948, and began what would become a life long career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. In 1960 he attended the Harvard Business School management development program. Ed had a very successful career with Westinghouse rising from Sales Engineer in the Detroit lamp division to President of the multi-billion dollar Industry Products division with 22,000 employees. In 1979 he was awarded the Westinghouse order of merit, the corporation's highest award for individual achievement. He served on the Westinghouse management committee, the top policy making body of the corporation. Ed retired in 1986 and was active on many Boards, including Provident Insurance, National Steel of Mishawaka, JA Jones, Warren Wilson College, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, as well as president of the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce. During his tenure at GPCC Ed was part of a three person team who established Leadership Pittsburgh, a developmental program designed to groom future leaders in Pittsburgh and it is still very active today. Ed stayed involved with Pitt throughout his entire life. He was active in the Engineering school, earning the Distinguished Alumni Award, as well as being inducted into the Engineering Hall of fame. Up until a year ago he could be found cheering on his beloved Pitt Panthers either on the basketball court or the football field. Ed had many passions and possessed great empathy with a tremendous sense of humor. In addition to spending time with his wife and family, he enjoyed traveling the world, playing golf and fly fishing with friends and family. Ed was an avid golfer and member at Allegheny Country Club, Laurel Valley, Rolling Rock and others. Ed's family and faith were the foundations for his life. He was very active in the Sewickley Presbyterian church, participating in various committees, including lending his vision and leadership to acquire and bring the Faith House (formerly Pink House) into the future growth opportunities for the church. Ed was a tireless worker and above anything else believed in "doing what was right and not what's popular." He will be missed by his many friends and family. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday 2-4, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. Please meet at Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 414 Grant St. on Friday for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations if desired in Edwin's name to , The Pittsburgh Symphony or the University of Pittsburgh, School of Engineering.