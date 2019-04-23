|
HUGHES EDWINA T. "WINNIE"
On Sunday, April 19, 2019, Edwina T. "Winnie" Hughes. Beloved sister of James Hughes, Pauline Eisenbach (Bob), Helen Dixon (the late Paul), Joseph Hughes (Diane), Parris Miller (the late Buck), Lubie Radziewicz (John), and the late Edwin Hughes, Thomas Hughes (Joann), Maureen Crook (the late Edwin), Barbara Ann Fulmer (the late George) and Edward Hughes (Carol). Survived by her nieces, Courtney Mascio (John) and Kelchis Radziewicz, and many other nieces and nephews. Winnie will be remembered for her sense of humor and giving spirit. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019