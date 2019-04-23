Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWINA HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWINA T. "WINNIE" HUGHES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWINA T. "WINNIE" HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES EDWINA T. "WINNIE"

On Sunday, April 19, 2019, Edwina T. "Winnie" Hughes. Beloved sister of James Hughes, Pauline Eisenbach (Bob), Helen Dixon (the late Paul), Joseph Hughes (Diane), Parris Miller (the late Buck), Lubie Radziewicz (John), and the late Edwin Hughes, Thomas Hughes (Joann), Maureen Crook (the late Edwin), Barbara Ann Fulmer (the late George) and Edward Hughes (Carol). Survived by her nieces, Courtney Mascio (John) and Kelchis Radziewicz, and many other nieces and nephews. Winnie will be remembered for her sense of humor and giving spirit. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now