KOZORA EFFIE E.

Age 92, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday morning, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Kozora; loving mother of James (Sharyn) Kozora, Kathy (Alan) Galeza, and John (Trudy) Kozora; grandmother of Crystal (Derek) Miller, Matthew (Cate) Galeza, Jason (Rebecca) Kozora, and Amber (Joshua) Peters; great-grandmother of Eli and Leah Miller, Annabelle, Juliet, and Amelia Kozora, Nathaniel, Matthew, and Dilayna Peters; sister of the late George S. Blanck. She was the longest standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafts, yard sales, and over 30 years of camping at Slippery Rock Campground. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Monday, July 22, 2019, 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 Allegheny River Blvd., Verona, PA 15147.