MCMILLAN EFFIE M.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Effie M. McMilllan, 94, of Level Green, PA. Mother of Cynthia Howard, Regina Webb, Hazel Blackmon, Michael and Wesley McMillan; also survived by a host of grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 21, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 12 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020