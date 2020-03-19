Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Living Water Ministry
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Effie M. McMilllan, 94, of Level Green, PA. Mother of Cynthia Howard, Regina Webb, Hazel Blackmon, Michael and Wesley McMillan; also survived by a host of grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 21, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday 12 p.m. after the visitation. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
