BALAS EGON
Age 96. Beloved husband of Edith, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, colleague, and friend is mourned by all those close to him. He was Thomas Lord University Professor at the Tepper School of Business of Carnegie Mellon University and laureate of the Von Neumann Theory Prize for his contributions to operations research. His 2000 autobiography "Will to Freedom: a Perilous Journey through Fascism and Communism" has been published in six languages. The family is receiving friends at home on Saturday, March 23rd, from 3–6 p.m. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019