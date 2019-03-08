O'MALLEY EILEEN A.

Of Mt. Lebanon (formerly of Dormont and Oakland) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Survived by her brother, President Judge Emeritus Michael J. O'Malley; beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ann (Coyne) O'Malley. Predeceased by her sisters, Mary (James) Anfang, Geraldine (Albert) Fichter, Theresa "Teady" (Richard) Johns; brother, Bart; and beloved sister-in-law, Mary Alice O'Malley; loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews; cherished by lifelong friends and neighbors. Eileen retired after 40+ years with J. S. McCormick Company as their Board Officer/Secretary. She was an avid Bridge and Golf enthusiast and an especially active participant in many Irish festivities. Her organizational skills and planning style provided for many successful social events and family reunions over the years. Eileen was a devoted church member. She was seen in her favorite pew at St. Bernard's Sunday Mass as well as attendance at the Special Intention Masses which she regularly reserved for deceased family members. God gave us a glimpse of what heaven is like when He gave us Eileen. She will be sincerely missed by all who knew and loved her. "…and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand". Friends and family will be received on Sunday from 1-5 p.m., at the LAUGHLIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 222 Washington Road (and Scott Road), Mt. Lebanon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Monday, March 11th at 10 a.m. EVERYONE TO MEET AT THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Bernard's School Angel Fund.