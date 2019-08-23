Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
EILEEN MEYER
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
EILEEN C. MEYER


1951 - 2019
EILEEN C. MEYER Obituary
MEYER EILEEN C.

Age 68, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. Meyer; loving mother of Christine (Scott) Inhoffer and Kellie Meyer; cherished grandmother of Alexander Inhoffer; sister of Robert, James and the late Thomas and David Sisteck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
