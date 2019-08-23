|
MEYER EILEEN C.
Age 68, of Mt. Washington, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. Meyer; loving mother of Christine (Scott) Inhoffer and Kellie Meyer; cherished grandmother of Alexander Inhoffer; sister of Robert, James and the late Thomas and David Sisteck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019