Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN E. MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN E. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN EILEEN E.

Age 87, of Butler, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1931 in Mount Oliver, she was a daughter of the late Raymond T. and Gertrude Rectenwald Byrne. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Michael's High School. Eileen worked side-by-side with her husband, A. Ross Martin, in their business, Martin Funeral Home, Inc., in Butler. In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by three daughters, Catherine, Susan, and Deborah Martin; and three sons, Timothy "Pepper", Thomas, and Stephen Martin; one sister, Joan Smith, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Paul Byrne, of Colorado Springs, CO; and eight grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. Friends will be received at MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 429 Center Ave., Butler, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001. www.martinfh.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now