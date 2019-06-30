MARTIN EILEEN E.

Age 87, of Butler, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born Aug. 21, 1931 in Mount Oliver, she was a daughter of the late Raymond T. and Gertrude Rectenwald Byrne. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Michael's High School. Eileen worked side-by-side with her husband, A. Ross Martin, in their business, Martin Funeral Home, Inc., in Butler. In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by three daughters, Catherine, Susan, and Deborah Martin; and three sons, Timothy "Pepper", Thomas, and Stephen Martin; one sister, Joan Smith, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Paul Byrne, of Colorado Springs, CO; and eight grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. Friends will be received at MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 429 Center Ave., Butler, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 a.m., from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Butler. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001. www.martinfh.net.