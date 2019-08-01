|
LIEPACK EILEEN FLORENCE
On Thursday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Liepack; beloved mother of Faye (Marvin) Leibowitz and Lawrence M. (fiancée Zina Bershadsky) Liepack; sister of Paul (Marion) Berkson and Cantor Thomas (Lois) Berkson; dearest "Greema" to Cheryl Renee (Jack) Bouchard and Ellen Paulette Leibowitz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019