Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
EILEEN FLORENCE LIEPACK

EILEEN FLORENCE LIEPACK Obituary
LIEPACK EILEEN FLORENCE

On Thursday, July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Liepack; beloved mother of Faye (Marvin) Leibowitz and Lawrence M. (fiancée Zina Bershadsky) Liepack; sister of Paul (Marion) Berkson and Cantor Thomas (Lois) Berkson; dearest "Greema" to Cheryl Renee (Jack) Bouchard and Ellen Paulette Leibowitz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
