|
|
FOGARTY EILEEN JOHNS
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Eileen Johns Fogarty. Beloved wife of the late Francis G. Fogarty; daughter of the late Leo A. and Alice Lynch Johns; step-mother of Timothy Fogarty and Mary Patricia Fogarty and the late J.D. Fogarty; sister of Leo F. Johns, Mary Ann Johns; and the late brother, Robert J. Johns, S.M., William J. Johns and Raymond P. Johns; also survived by numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Thursday 4-7 p.m. Funeral Friday, Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Simon and Jude Church 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Duquesne University Athletic Department in memory of Francis G. Fogarty.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019