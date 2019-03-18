|
BACK EILEEN L.
Age 83, unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019, of Spring Hill. Beloved wife of the late Ambrose "Buzz" Back; loving mother of Brian (Courtney) Back and Kathleen (Michael) Terrell; grandmother of Wyatt, Tyler, Alexander, Anthony, Vincent, and Lillian; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation TUESDAY 3-7 p.m. with Blessing Service to follow at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). Family suggests memorials to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019