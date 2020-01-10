|
|
SCHMIDT EILEEN L. "NANA"
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, January 6, 2020, Eileen was the beloved mother of Judy Dembowski (Len), Eileen Cowan; sister of the late Bud Jackson (Blanche) and Roy Jackson (Joan); step-sister of the late Helen Reiger; grandmother of Amanda Faye Cowan (Scott Walker), Mackenzie Mankey (Bradley); great-grandmother of Willow Mae; companion of Bob Kennedy. Celebrate Eileen's life with her family at a Memorial Gathering on Sunday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Services following at 4 p.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St., # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020