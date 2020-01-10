Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
EILEEN L. "NANA" SCHMIDT

EILEEN L. "NANA" SCHMIDT Obituary
SCHMIDT EILEEN L. "NANA"

Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, January 6, 2020, Eileen was the beloved mother of Judy Dembowski (Len), Eileen Cowan; sister of the late Bud Jackson (Blanche) and Roy Jackson (Joan); step-sister of the late Helen Reiger; grandmother of Amanda Faye Cowan (Scott Walker), Mackenzie Mankey (Bradley); great-grandmother of Willow Mae; companion of Bob Kennedy. Celebrate Eileen's life with her family at a Memorial Gathering on Sunday from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Services following at 4 p.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St., # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
