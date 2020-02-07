|
|
WEINHEIMER EILEEN L. (GOODALL)
Of Brookline on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of John F., Jr.; mother of David C. (Maryann) Wright, Marcy L. (Kenny) Ochs, Kimberly A. (Gary) Watson, Kurt Gooding, Tammy M. Bilski, Jeffrey L. Scholl, John F., III (Amy), Colleen A. (Jay) Cuba; sister of William Goodall, Mary Beth DiCicco and the late Janet Robb; also 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and three beloved fur babies, Kira, Abbey and Ebony. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-562-0380 Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Eileen was a proud late in life graduate of Community College of Allegheny County earning her Associates degree in 2008. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Pittsburgh. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020