Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
EILEEN L. (GOODALL) WEINHEIMER Obituary
WEINHEIMER EILEEN L. (GOODALL)

Of Brookline on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of John F., Jr.; mother of David C. (Maryann) Wright, Marcy L. (Kenny) Ochs, Kimberly A. (Gary) Watson, Kurt Gooding, Tammy M. Bilski, Jeffrey L. Scholl, John F., III (Amy), Colleen A. (Jay) Cuba; sister of William Goodall, Mary Beth DiCicco and the late Janet Robb; also 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and three beloved fur babies, Kira, Abbey and Ebony. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-562-0380 Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection. Eileen was a proud late in life graduate of Community College of Allegheny County earning her Associates degree in 2008. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Pittsburgh. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
