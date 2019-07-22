Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EILEEN LOUISE (YUDS) DOUGHERTY

EILEEN LOUISE (YUDS) DOUGHERTY Obituary
DOUGHERTY EILEEN LOUISE (YUDS)

Age 92, of Bethel Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Teresa Land of Bethel Park, Edward (Denise) Dougherty, Jr. of Michigan, John (Amy) Dougherty of Bethel Park and Michael (Charlotte) Dougherty of Alabama; loving grandmother of Jason Dougherty, Erin Stover, Joshua Land, Rebekah Park, Melissa Weinbaum, Matthew Dougherty and Sean Dougherty; cherished great-grandmother of Olivia, Maggie and Harriet Park, Peter and Jack Land, John and Claire Dougherty; beloved sister of the late Loren and Earl Yuds. Eileen loved to crochet, read and daily visits with her friends. Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860) 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (opposite Macy's South Hills Village) www.slaterfuneral.com. Funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation www.macular.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
