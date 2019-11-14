|
|
BRES EILEEN M.
Age 76, of Bethel Park, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the Sunrise Senior Living Center. She was born November 7, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late William and Marie Carney Carr. Mrs. Bres was a member of St. John Capistran R.C. Church and while enjoying her love of being an entrepreneur she founded the Bres Data Entry Business. She loved dancing, hosting family functions and doing portrait artistry. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Richard Bres of Bethel Park; son, Kevin (Valerie) Bres of Prospect, PA and daughter, Debbie (Steve) Shaytar of TX; granddaughter, McKenzie Shaytar. Also surviving are her sister, Mary Ann Tomaszewsi and brother, William (Betty Ann) Carr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Carr. Friends will be received Wednesday, 6-8 p.m and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) where funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 Noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019